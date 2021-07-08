DCCB on expansion mode in Sircilla district

Sircilla: The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), which is on an expansion mode to increase its business target and reach the close vicinity of the customers, especially the farming community, has decided to open additional five new bank branches to already existing 67 branches in various parts of integrated Karimnagar district very soon.



Accordingly, NAFSCOB, TSCAB and Karimnagar DCCB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao along with CEO N Satyanarayana Rao performed groundbreaking ceremonies for the construction of new bank branches in Avunuru village Mustabad mandal and Boinpally mandal headquarters in Rajanna-Sircilla district, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Rao said that they would open five new branches within the next two to three months in Koheda, Veernapalli, Manthani Mutharam, Bheerpur and Mallial Chandurthi to provide banking services in the remote villages. He said that they were also contemplating opening a total of 100 new branches in the days to come to help the farming community of the integrated Karimnagar district.

With the government providing Rythu bandhu, Rythu Bheema and the procurement of farm produce, the setting up of bank branches at the proximity of the farmers would be of immense help for their financial activities, he stated. Along with providing better services at the door step of the customers, the bank had decided to achieve its target of doing business turnover of Rs 5,000 crore during the financial year 2021-2022, he said.

The Karimnagar DCCB was according priority to the farmers and also the general public in extending financial assistance for housing, education, vehicles and other requirements. General manager B Sridhar and others were also present at the occasion.