Dead Chickens Dumped in Manjeera River: Authorities Investigate the Incident
Unidentified individuals dumped hundreds of dead chickens in the Manjeera River near Yellapur Bridge, causing concern as the river serves as a drinking and irrigation water source.
Unidentified individuals recently dumped hundreds of dead chickens into the Manjeera River, downstream of the Ghanpur anicut, near the Yellapur Bridge in Papannapet Mandal.
Locals filmed the dead chickens floating in the river and shared the footage on social media. The Manjeera River is an important source of drinking and irrigation water for the Medak and Nizamabad districts.
After learning about the incident, District Animal Husbandry Officer Venkataiah sent his team to investigate.
The officers began questioning locals to identify those responsible. According to the villagers, they had not noticed any dead birds until Monday night, leading officials to believe the chickens were dumped in the early hours of Thursday. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to track down the culprits.