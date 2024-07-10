Debt-ridden TG relies on Centre

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has sought more funds for the state to tide over mounting debt burden and to meet the growing financial needs to implement the welfare schemes and development programmes in 2024-2025 financial year.

The Finance wing has prepared a report on the financial requirements of the state. The report would be submitted to the Union Finance ministry in the next couple of days so that their proposals can be considered for inclusion in the allocations made in the Union Budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23.

It may be recalled that during the recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers to increase central grants to the state. The State Finance department was entrusted with the responsibility of pursuing it with the respective Union ministries.

Official sources said that the government had written letters to the Centre to increase allocation for rural development and road development works apart from the release of pending central grants under various schemes.

The state government is expecting that the Centre would agree to the long pending demand to increase funds under the Backward Region Grant Fund (BRGS). The Centre owes Rs 1,800 crore to Telangana, according to officials.

The Centre would be requested for funds to set up skill development centres, Indiramma housing, development of road network in the panchayats, new health schemes, completion of irrigation projects under AIBP (Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme) and drinking water supply schemes. A delegation led by a group of Secretaries would also meet the Union secretaries in New Delhi this week.

Based on the allocations made to Telangana by the Centre in the Union budget, officials said that the state budget would be finalised. “Priorities will be given to the sectors which do not get adequate central grants in the budget outlay. The issue of release of pending central grants will also be resolved before the presentation of the Union budget,” sources said.