Deccan City Hyderabad Bags Second Position In Weebox And CII Surveys

Women are at the forefront of developing the skills required for employment in the country. The participation of women in these jobs is also increasing. In 2021, Rajasthan will be the first state with the highest number of women with job skills. Telangana will be the second largest. This is made clear by the India Skill Report-2021, a nationwide survey conducted by Weebox and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The survey estimates the growth of women with work skills in 2021, taking into account past statistics. In terms of cities, Hyderabad has the highest number of women with job skills, followed by Bangalore. The number of women employed in various fields is also increasing significantly.

The participation of women working in various fields across the country is increasing significantly. The report predicts that the number of women with job skills will increase from 41.25 per cent in 2020 to 46.8 per cent in 2021. Revealed that the number of women with job skills will also be higher than men. In 2021, only 45.91 per cent of men will have job skills and 46.8 per cent of women.

Decreasing Male Employees

The number of female employees working in various fields is increasing significantly. If 23 per cent of women are employed in 2020, their number is expected to increase to 36 per cent this time. The number of men working in various fields will drop from 77 per cent in 2020 to 64 per cent now, the report said. The number of women pursuing higher education in the country is steadily increasing. This time their number will be higher than in the past, thereby increasing the number of women with job skills. In 2021, the number of women with job skills in Rajasthan will increase to 46.18 per cent.

In the same Telangana, the number of women with job skills is expected to increase to 32.71 per cent. On the other hand, there are more female employees than male employees in the internet business. The IT sector also has 38 per cent of female employees. The percentage of women has been steadily increasing since 2015 when the number of men with job skills has not grown much.