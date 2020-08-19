Deceased TRS MLA Ramalinga Reddy's family tests positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: The news of family members of deceased MLA S Ramalinga Reddy getting positive for coronavirus has led to panic among the followers of the TRS leaders.



According to reports, the family members of Ramalinga Reddy had undergone tests at the PHC center in Dubbaka. While 25 members had undergone tests, four family members including wife of Ramalinga Reddy, Sujatha Reddy, son Satish Reddy were tested positive. Along with them two of the grandchildren were also tested positive, said reports.

Important leaders including Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao and many others had participated in the funeral of Ramalinga Reddy recently. Apart from this, many leaders had attended the 11th day function of Ramalinga Reddy. Panic has gripped the TRS workers who were also in large numbers in the funeral and other programmes. The officials have asked the leaders/workers, who have visited the residence of Ramalinga Reddy, to go for home isolation.