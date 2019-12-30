Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the country is facing an ideological struggle with a vicious campaign demanding to allow foreigners to stay in the country.

Addressing at the old students' reunion meet at Sri Saraswathi Vidyapeetham, here on Sunday, he said, "for some, India is not a country. It is not a society. It has no culture and no borders. Anyone can come and go." It's time to fight this ideology, he added.

The union minister said that if someone comes to our home then they will knock the door and press a calling bell upon which we welcome them into our homes. But some politicians are demanding that the people can come into the country through backdoors, he lammed opposition parties.

Kishan Reddy said India is known for giving space to many for centuries. "The highly respected Tibetan spiritual teacher His Holiness the Dalai Lama has come to this country. We keep him in our hearts and highly respect him.

The country is not averse to give shade to others," he stated.

But, crores of people are illegally entering into the country and even some engaging in the anti-national activates, the minister said, adding efforts were being made to identify the number of people, who illegally entered the country. However, it is opposed by some.

Further, in some neighbourhood countries, people are being discriminated based on their faith and facing persecution.

Also, it was decided to give citizenship to take such persecuted and discriminated people belonging to Indian faiths like Hindus, Buddhists and others. Even, this is opposed, he said.

That apart, the union minister said that the Home Ministry has identified some organisations which are sending funds from abroad for illegal activities.

The activities include weakening the integrity, attacking the culture and the Indian forces. The Home Ministry has stopped funds from foreign countries to such organisations, he mentioned.

Kishan Reddy gave a call to the alumni of the Saraswathi Vidya Mandir schools to take forward the message of making a country strong.

He also asked alumni to extend their help to expand the Vidya Mandirs for the benefit of the future generations in the country.