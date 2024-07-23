Deficit rains in Ranga Reddy district

Rangareddy: The delayed South West Monsoon has led to a deficit of -17.9 per cent rainfall this month in Ranga Reddy district. The monsoon has brought 217.3 mm of showers in the district so far, including 120.3 mm recorded this month as against 307.7 mm last year during July, as per statistics provided by the collectorate. This translates into a total variation of 10.8 per cent so far this season, with a -17.9 per cent variation, recorded this month. Of the 27 mandals, 14 received normal, 10 excess, and three deficit showers. The less privileged three mandals - Gandipet, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad are in the Rajendranagar Assembly constituency. Balapur, Saroornagar, Abdullapur, Ibrahimpatnam, Manchal, Yacharam, Kadthal, Kandukur, Maheshwaram, Moinabad, Chevella, Shabad, Kothur, and Farooqnagar are the mandals that recorded normal showers.

However, 10 mandals, such as Shankarpally, Serilingampally, Hayathnagar, Madgul, Amangal, Talakondapally, Keshampet, Nandigama, Kondurg, and Chowderguda, received excess rainfall.

Except Shankerpally, which got moderate rainfall of 15.6 mm, all the remaining 26 mandals received light rainfall between 0.1 mm and 15.5 mm. During the last five years, bountiful showers were experienced only in 2020–21, with 288.3 mm recorded in October, followed by a 346.1 mm downpour in July 2022–23.

Meanwhile, the two drinking water resources—Osmansagar and Himayatsagar—are waiting to receive fresh inflows from the catchment areas as of Sunday. According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the body helming the reservoirs, both are yet to receive fresh inflows due to constant delays in sufficient showers.

The water level in Osmansagar remains at 1779.25 ft (1.863 tmcft) as against the full capacity of 1790 ft (3.900 tmcft). The storage capacity in Himayatsagar is 1755.60 ft (1.688 tmcft) as against the full capacity of 1763.50 ft (2.970 tmcft). According to officials, no fresh inflows were witnessed in the reservoirs on Sunday.