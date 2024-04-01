Degree NSS students who made the villagers aware of the right to vote

Nagarkurnool : Students of Nagar Kurnool Government Science Degree College are doing many service programs as NSS volunteers in Chinna Mudhunoor village of Telakapally mandal, as part of that, they go door to door on the third day in the village and educate the students about the process of registering the right to vote for those who have reached the age of 18, how to exercise the right to vote, how to exercise the right to vote, and how to increase the percentage of voting.

College Principal Qamar Shajahan Sultana said that the program will be conducted on behalf of the NSS camp in this village for a week and 50 students have participated in this program. NSS Program Officer Ramakrishna is participating in this program along with the students.