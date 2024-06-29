Delay in criminal investigation will not be tolerated, says Bhadradri SP

Today District SP Rohit Raju IPS Garu in SP officeA monthly review meeting was held with the district police officers in the conference hall. On this occasion, the SP said that everyone working in the police department should be aware of the three new criminal laws that will be implemented from July 1st.

He said that he should be rescued. Negligence towards duties He said that disciplinary action should be taken against the officials involved. He suggested that every day should be done responsibly so that the criminals are punished through "Quality of Investigation". Along with those who transport ingredients He said that cases should also be registered against those who consume it and strict action should be taken.

Special vigilance should be organized against people who engage in unsocial activities like gutka, matka, gambling and betting and cases should be registered against such people as per the law. The places where road accidents occur in all the police stations of the district should be identified and accident prevention measures should be taken there. Advised to take up cyber crimes He advised that people should be alerted by organizing awareness programs across the district in every police station area.

He said that regular surveillance should be done on the movements of rowdies and old criminals and counseling should be conducted for them. He said that strict action should be taken against those who drink alcohol in public places.It is advised to take strict measures. Kottagudem DSP Rahman, Palvancha DSP Satish Kumar, DCRB DSP Mallayaswamy, Inspector Srinivas, District Police Office AO Jayaraju and CIs, SSILs and staff participated in this program.