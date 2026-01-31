Delay in Mecca Masjid renovation triggers pre-Ramzan fury

With only twenty days remaining before the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan, the pace of arrangement works at the historic Mecca Masjid has drawn sharp criticism from the local community. Visitors and activists have expressed deep displeasure over significant delays, noting that one of the largest mosques in Asia remains ill-prepared for the thousands of families expected to gather for Iftar and special Taraweeh prayers.

Each year, the Minority Welfare Department is tasked with essential repairs ahead of the festive season. However, observers claim that apart from the basic installation of tents, no substantial progress has been made. Devotees have noted a recurring trend over recent years where government arrangements for Muslims during the holy month have been consistently inadequate.

Mohammed Ahmed, a frequent visitor to the site, remarked that while some efforts were made to clean dust and dirt from the main structure, critical infrastructure remains neglected. He pointed out that no repairs have been carried out on the washrooms or the ablution tanks situated within the premises. Furthermore, a rear gate remains shut due to illegal encroachments, which is expected to cause severe logistical difficulties for the large crowds.

Despite a report from the MRO confirming the encroachment, neither the Wakf Board nor other relevant authorities have taken action to reopen the entrance. Activists such as Asif Hussain Sohail highlighted that a lack of budget has crippled maintenance at various historic sites, including the Shahi Masjid. In previous years, the government sanctioned grants-in-aid that allowed the Telangana Wakf Board to renovate over 1,000 Islamic institutions. The current lack of funding has left basic facilities in a state of disrepair.

During a recent inspection, Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin expressed strong disapproval of the departments responsible for the upkeep of the mosque. He criticised the culture of holding last-minute meetings, asserting that a site of such historic importance deserves high-quality maintenance throughout the year rather than just during Ramzan.

He specifically highlighted the urgent need for proper sanitation, functioning toilets, and the replacement of broken taps. Azharuddin has now directed all departments to work in close coordination to ensure that every basic amenity is provided and all construction or repair works are finalised before the holy month begins.

However, with the clock ticking, the community remains sceptical about whether these orders will be executed in time to accommodate the faithful who view this mosque as a vital spiritual hub. This ongoing delay continues to cause frustration amongst the local population who hope for a swift resolution.