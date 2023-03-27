Delhi Liquor Scam Case: Apex Court to hear Kavitha's plea today

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by K Kavitha, a leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday in Delhi Liquor scam case. The plea seeks protection from arrest and challenges the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.



Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi will preside over the hearing, which follows the court's agreement on March 15 to hear Kavitha's plea seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons issued by the ED.

Kavitha, who is 44 years old, had appeared before the ED on March 11 to record her statement in the case and was subsequently summoned again on March 16 for further questioning.