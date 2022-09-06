Delhi Liquor Scam: ED raids at 30 places across country, 6 in Hyd

Delhi/Hyderabad: The Teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out raids at 30 locations across India including six in Hyderabad in connection with sensational Delhi liquor scam.

The ED searched offices and residences of suspected persons associated with scam in Delhi, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The money-laundering probe agency also confirmed officially that raids were conducted in liquor scam.

The ED searched locations belonging to Arun Ramachandra Pillai in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Pillai is running liquor business in the name of Robin Distilleries. In Hyderabad, offices and homes of Abhishek Rao, S Srujan Reddy and G Premsagar also searched. However, residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was not raided, ED officials said.

Few weeks ago, TRC MLC K. Kavitha alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was trying to implicate her in the liquor scam. "The Modi government wants to target my father and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for criticising their rule by dragging me into the scam," she mentioned.