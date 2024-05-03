Delhi Police arrest 7 Cong Social Media Warriors in Hyd

Hyderabad : The Delhi police intensified their probe into Amit Shah’s ‘deepfake’ video on reservation. The police conducted searches as part of the investigation and also took into custody seven accused to ascertain the role played in creating and spreading the video clip. The accused include two women who are part of the social media team of Congress.

Along with Congress social media in-charge Manne Satish Naveen, Vishnu, Vamsi, Siva, Geetha, and Taslima were detained by the Gachibowli police. Called ‘social media warriors’ they were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the video morphing case of Amit Shah. The latest development comes in the wake of a complaint filed by BJP leader G Premender Reddy a few days ago, and the case was registered by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police. This was done prior to Delhi police sending notices to State Congress leadership.

Earlier, Delhi police also visited Gandhi Bhavan to issue notices to Congress social media in-charge Manne Satish under 91 CrPC. It had issued notices to five, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Telangana police booked them under 469,505(1)(c)IPC, while Delhi police booked them under 153, 153A, 465, 469, and 171G. The accused are stationed at the CCS office.

Meanwhile, a PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court for directing the Election Commission to curtail the spreading and broadcasting of deepfake videos.