Demand for New Revenue Division Centered at Aija Gains Momentum: BJP Leader S. Ramachandra Reddy Leads Charge

Gadwal: A renewed political demand has surfaced in Jogulamba Gadwal district, with former BJP district president S. Ramachandra Reddy calling for the establishment of a new revenue division with Aija town as its headquarters. In a passionate appeal, he emphasized that Aija, being one of the largest mandals in the combined Mahabubnagar district and strategically located at the southern tip of Telangana, deserves this administrative upgrade far more than the smaller town of Pebberu.

Addressing the media and the public, Reddy criticized the alleged move to designate Pebberu as the new revenue division headquarters. Citing official data, he noted that Aija had a population of over 28,000 as per the 2011 census, whereas Pebberu's population was significantly lower at around 12,300. “How can a town with less than half the population of Aija be made the center of a new revenue division?” he questioned, describing the decision as unjust and illogical.

Reddy attributed this development to the active lobbying and efficient performance of Vanaparthi MLA Mega Reddy, whose political acumen, he said, has clearly outshined that of public representatives from Alampur constituency. He pointed out that Mega Reddy had managed to bring the Chief Minister to Vanaparthi and secure foundation stones for development projects worth nearly Rs. 1,000 crore — a feat that, according to Reddy, should serve as an example to other MLAs and local leaders.

The former BJP leader warned that setting up the revenue division in Pebberu could potentially affect the long-term administrative and political prospects of Aija, even hampering its chance of becoming a future assembly constituency. He lamented that local public representatives — including the current MLA, MLC, former MLAs, and constituency in-charges — have failed to lobby for essential institutions and government offices for Aija town. “Even now, our representatives should learn from the determination of leaders like Mega Reddy and act in the interest of the people,” Reddy urged.

He also stated that the people of Aija mandal feel betrayed due to this neglect and hinted at a possible public movement in Nadigadda region if their demand is not met. The call is not just for administrative justice but for educational institutions, infrastructure, and government offices that match the scale and needs of Aija town and its surrounding rural population.

Reddy concluded by urging both ruling and opposition leaders in Alampur constituency to come together, set aside political differences, and work collectively for the development of Aija. The event was attended by notable local leaders including Baligera Shiva Reddy, Mandal BJP President Gopalakrishna, Venkatesh Yadav, Mahesh, Rajasekhar, K. Gopal, K. Shivanna, Bheemudu, Ramakrishna, Veeresh, and others.

This development adds a new dimension to the political dynamics in the Gadwal region and could trigger broader discussions about administrative reorganization, rural development, and equitable resource distribution in the newly formed Telangana districts.