Demand to provide jobs to Srisailam project displaced

Wanaparthy: State BJP leader Dhara Singh demanded on Thursday that the government provide jobs to those displaced by the Srisailam project under Section 98. Speaking at the Jurala office in Pebbair municipality during a meeting, he emphasised the need for fulfilling promises made to the displaced.

Singh criticised the government for failing to provide jobs to those who lost their land, homes and villages for the construction of the project. He pointed out that while many farmers sacrificed their lands and livelihoods, the promised government jobs have not been fully implemented.

Highlighting the plight of the displaced, Singh stated that efforts are being made to bring the issue to the attention of the Centre. He urged the government to use Central assistance to secure jobs for the displaced affected by the project. Suresh, Rangaswami Dagoji, Govindu, Krishnayya, Srinivasulu, Gopal Naidu and Khadar Yadav were present.