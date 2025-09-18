Kothagudem: The Telangana State celebrated Praja Palana Dinotsavam (People’s Governance Day) with patriotic fervor across the districts.

At the IDOC office in Bhadrachalam, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao hoisted the national flag and addressed the gathering on the significance of the day.

In his address, Nageswara Rao said September 17 marks a turning point in Telangana’s history, commemorating the integration of Hyderabad State into the Indian Union in 1948. He paid homage to the sacrifices of freedom fighters and said democracy thrives when people’s aspirations are respected.

He lauded the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for steering Telangana towards progress across key sectors like agriculture, irrigation, power, education, and employment. He highlighted that Telangana has become a model for farmer welfare through initiatives such as loan waivers, Rythu Bharosa, and farmer insurance schemes.

On the development front, he highlighted progress in the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, the establishment of the Earth Sciences University, improved rail connectivity, and upcoming infrastructure projects including the Kothagudem Greenfield Airport, Ring Road, and National Highway expansion.

Later, the Minister participated in Vishwakarma Jayanti celebrations; offered floral tributes and recognised the role of skilled workers and artisans in national development.

He reiterated the importance of the ongoing caste census as a historic step to ensure equitable representation and targeted welfare for backward classes, and called for support from the central government.

District officials, community leaders, and representatives from BC associations were present.