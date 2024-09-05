Demolitions: Congress condemns BRS for drawing parallels between UP and TG

Hyderabad: The Congress on Wednesday strongly condemned the BRS leaders drawing parallels between demolitions being undertaken by UP and Telangana governments.

Speaking to media persons, PCC senior vice-president G Niranjan condemned the remarks of former Minister K T Rama Rao against Rahul Gandhi as the latter supported Telangana government’s demolition drive against ‘illegal structures’. KTR had questioned the ‘double standards’ of the AICC leader, as he was supporting Telangana, but remained critical of the UP government’s actions.

“This clearly indicates his immaturity and foolishness. Recently, the Supreme Court condemned the bulldozer culture of demolishing houses of serious criminals in UP and elsewhere. Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also disagreed with this policy and said the accused should be punished according to law, but it is not appropriate to demolish their houses and properties. But, in Telangana, HYDRA demolished only the structures built over ponds and canals. The High Court also is not against the demolition of encroachments in the buffer zones. The High Court only advised us to examine the documents prior to taking action,” the leader explained.

Niranjan said that KTR had built a farm house illegally in the buffer zone, so they are talking nonsense. At the beginning of the formation of the TRS government, ‘N’ Convention was partially demolished and in the Ayyappa Society partial demolitions took place and later the BRS government kept quiet. “When questioned by the media about the same, KCR remarked that he gave a ‘Jhalak’. This is proof of their dishonesty and lack of integrity,” he added.