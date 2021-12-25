Denied compensation, distressed farmer dies of heart attack

Nagarkurnool: Congress leaders and workers stage protest over demise of a distressed farmer in Kollapur mandal of the district on Friday.

The deceased farmer identified as Talari Balaswamy of Kudikilla village had suffered heart attack due to severe distress over the non payment of compensation for his 13 acres of land lost under the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation scheme at Kudikilla village of Nagarkurnool district.

Like him several other farmers who had lost their land under the PRRLI project were paid compensation; however, farmer Balaswamy despite repeated reminders and complaints with the officials and even to the local MLA was ignored and was not paid compensation for his agriculture land.

On Friday, when the representatives of the PSK company came over his land for digging the local farmers along with Talari Balaswamy protested and tried to stall the project works.

Later, the poor farmer slipped into deep depression and stress. The distressed farmer saddened at the fate of his land going under the PRRLI project and not even getting a penny of compensation later succumbed to heart attack and died.

Over this, the villagers along with the Congress party leaders and workers led by Chintalapally Jagadeeshwar Rao staged a protest at the farmers residence and consoled the family members and later sat on a protest and said that they will not let the dead body of the farmer be cremated until and unless the government officials announce compensation.

"What we are seeing today is an insensitive government to the plights of the farmers. Even though the hundreds of farmers are losing their lives due to the wrong policies of the government, nighters the officials nor the elected representatives are responding to the farmer's plights,"said Chintala Pally Jagadeeshwar Rao.

" We are demanding the local MLA to fulfil his promise of providing additional compensation of Rs. 2 lakhs extra to the 70 farmers of Kollapur on the lines of Mallannasagar. At least the deceased farmer's family must be paid a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the death and at the same time provide Rs 30 lakh per acre to the land acquired by the government to the farmer under the PRRLI," he said.

Rao also demanded that the kin of the deceased farmer must be provided a government job in addition to construction of a double bedroom house.

The Congress party leader demanded immediate resignation of the Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, as he had mislead the farmers and not fulfilled his promise that lead to the death of the poor farmer.

Meanwhile, local MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy came and announced compensation to the bereaved farmer's family.

Along with TPCC secretary Chintala Pally Jagadeeshwar Rao, Kollapur Congress leader Rangineni Abhilash Rao and other senior Congress leaders and villagers took part in the protest.