DEO ensures compliance with election code for upcoming elections

Rangareddy: Rangareddy district’s District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector, Harish, has affirmed that comprehensive arrangements are underway to facilitate smooth and peaceful elections in the district. In a press conference on Wednesday, he emphasised that the election code of conduct came into effect on October 9 and will remain in force until December 5.

Rangareddy district encompasses eight Assembly constituencies, namely Maheswaram, Shadnagar, Chevella, LB Nagar, Serilingampally, Rajender Nagar, Ibrahimpatnam, and Kalwakurthy. In light of the code’s activation, Harish strongly advised against the organisation of gatherings or meetings without proper authorisation. If such gatherings are deemed necessary, individuals must seek prior written permission from the Assembly constituency Returning Officer.

As part of the election preparations, the district will employ Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMC) and social media teams. Additionally, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and video surveillance teams will be operational across the eight constituencies. Election inspectors’ teams are scheduled to be deployed starting from November 3.

The district boasts a voter population of 33,56,056 individuals, and a total of 3,369 polling stations have been established for this purpose. Of these, 1,206 are marked as problematic, and 10 are categorised as vulnerable polling centres, which will be closely monitored by the police and micro observers.

The district includes 16,15,876 female voters, 17,38,994 male voters, 596 other voters, and 590 service voters. Notably, there are 66,359 young voters in the age group of 18 to 19. Harish emphasised that those who contravene the election code of conduct will face legal consequences as dictated by relevant laws.

In order to enhance transparency and reporting, an app has been made available for citizens. This app enables individuals to capture live photos and videos, which can then be submitted to the Election Commission (EC) for review.

Furthermore, Harish disclosed that the EC has granted permission for elderly and disabled voters above 80 years of age to vote from home. These individuals must complete the 12-D form within five days of the election announcement and submit it to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

In line with election security measures, flying squad teams have been designated to check posts at district borders. Rigorous preparations have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of general elections in the district, including the appointment of nodal officers, surveillance teams, flying squads, and support staff.

Extensive training has been provided to drivers performing their assigned duties during the elections. Thus far, authorities have seized Rs 1,62,65,360 in cash and 24 liters of liquor in the district. The meeting was attended by Additional District Collector Pratima Singh, District Revenue Officer Sangeeta, Election Department Officer Saidulu, and other officials.