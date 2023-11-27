DEO Ila Tripathi orders officials to make arrangements for polling in Mulugu

District Election Officer and District Collector Ila Tripathi said that all necessary steps should be taken to conduct assembly election polling in the district.

State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and other Chief Electoral Officers from Hyderabad on Monday in a video meeting with the District Election Officers on the arrangements for the general elections to be held in the State Assembly, District Election Officer, District Collector Ila Tripathi, Returning Officer Ankit Additional Collector D Venu Gopal participated from the video conference hall.

State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has given several instructions to the District Collectors regarding the conduct of assembly election polling, distribution of voter identity cards, distribution of voter information slips, distribution, establishment of reception centers, movement of EVM machines, counting arrangements etc.

After the video meeting, the District Election Officer, District Collector Ila Tripathi told the officials that the Collector has advised the concerned officials to take strict measures to conduct the polling as per the guidelines of the Election Commission.





The Collector said that model polling centers should be set up in every assembly constituency so that women, youth and disabled people participate in polling. She said that the election campaign period in Mulugu assembly constituency will end at 4 pm on November 28, after which a period of silence will have to be observed for 48 hours.



She said that the returning officer should inform the representatives of political parties and candidates about the rules to be followed during the silence period in the assembly constituency and ensure that the non-locals who came to campaign from other areas go.

She said that distribution and reception centers should be strictly established for polling and necessary arrangements should be made for the polling staff who perform the duties. After the polling, the EVMs will be sent from the polling centers to the counting center's strong room and opined that necessary vehicles should be prepared for the movement of machinery.

She said that on the day of polling, the polling staff should reach the polling centers on time, conduct the mock poll, perform their duties so that the polling can be conducted smoothly and pay special attention to the vulnerable polling centers. She said that webcasting should be organized in the polling centers and a control room should be set up in the district to continuously monitor the polling process.

In this meeting RDO K. Satyapal Reddy, Mulugu Tehsildar Vijaya Bhaskar, concerned officers and others participated.