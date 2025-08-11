Depicting myriad hues of tribal life on canvas

Bhadrachalam: Ina heartwarming blend of art and social commitment, Manisha Rahul — wife of Integrated ITDA project officer Rahul — has brought the Bhadrachalam Tribal Museum to life through a striking painting that is earning wide appreciation.

Though the tribal museum stands as a physical testimony to the rich heritage of indigenous communities, Manisha’s canvas version has added a new artistic dimension to it. Her painting beautifully captures the natural charm and cultural depth of the museum premises, offering viewers a visual journey into tribal traditions. A government school teacher by profession, Manisha is also a writer and hobbyist painter. Her creative pursuits range from poetry and storytelling to working closely with underprivileged children. Known for her compassionate nature, she frequently visits local schools for hearing- and speech-impaired children, providing them with food, learning materials, and emotional support.

Much like her husband, who is recognised for his dynamic work in tribal welfare, Manisha is quietly but effectively contributing to community development. Her efforts, particularly in engaging with tribal women and children, make her a role model for many.

Her recent painting is not just art — it’s a celebration of tribal identity, womanhood, and empathy.