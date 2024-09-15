Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Receives Prestigious Invitation to Nobel Peace Summit in Mexico

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has been extended a rare honor, receiving an invitation to attend the prestigious Nobel Peace Summit. The summit is set to take place from September 18 to 21 in Montigro, Mexico.

The organizers of the event have specifically invited Bhatti Vikramarka to participate in the discussions at the summit, which brings together global leaders and peace advocates to discuss pressing issues related to peace, security, and human rights.

This invitation marks a significant recognition of Bhatti Vikramarka's leadership and contributions. The Nobel Peace Summit is a globally respected event that provides a platform for dialogue and collaboration on international peace efforts.