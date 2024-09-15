Live
- NASA Issues Asteroid Alert: 720-Foot Rock Approaching Earth at High Speed
- Mahesh Kumar Goud Assumes Role as TPCC Chief
- Devotees Flood Khairatabad Ganapati on Final Day of Ganesh Chaturthi
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy Writes to CM Revanth Reddy, Declines to Attend 'Praja Palana Dinotsavam'
- Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Receives Prestigious Invitation to Nobel Peace Summit in Mexico
- GANESH NIMAJJANAM 2024: Focus on Eco-Friendly Immersions as Hyderabad Prepares for the Grand Farewell
- Harish Rao Criticises Revanth Reddy’s Leadership, Highlights KCR's Governance
- Hyderabad Faces Heavy Traffic Jams in Several Areas
- Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Hits 100 Crore+ Worldwide
- Arvind Kejriwal should never have entered politics, says Anna Hazare
Just In
Highlights
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has been extended a rare honor, receiving an invitation to attend the prestigious Nobel Peace Summit. The summit is set to take place from September 18 to 21 in Montigro, Mexico.
The organizers of the event have specifically invited Bhatti Vikramarka to participate in the discussions at the summit, which brings together global leaders and peace advocates to discuss pressing issues related to peace, security, and human rights.
This invitation marks a significant recognition of Bhatti Vikramarka's leadership and contributions. The Nobel Peace Summit is a globally respected event that provides a platform for dialogue and collaboration on international peace efforts.
