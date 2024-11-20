Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Reviews SC/ST Development Funds Implementation

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the importance of strictly implementing the SC/ST Sub-Plan Act in a review meeting. He urged officials to take the enforcement of the Act seriously and instructed the Research Unit to conduct a thorough study on its implementation.

Speaking at the meeting, Bhatti Vikramarka assured that the state government remains firm in its commitment to the effective execution of the SC/ST Sub-Plan Act. He highlighted the necessity of ensuring that development funds allocated for the welfare of SC/ST communities are utilized properly and in line with the legal framework.

The Deputy CM’s comments reflect the state’s proactive approach to safeguarding the interests of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) through targeted development initiatives. Further monitoring and evaluation, particularly through research units, will play a key role in assessing the impact and success of these measures.

The government has called for strict compliance and closer scrutiny to ensure that SC/ST welfare programs receive the appropriate support and funding as mandated by law.