Deputy CM lists welfare gains, targets BRS misrule

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday delivered a detailed budget reply in the Assembly, sharply criticising the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for neglecting public welfare, mismanaging finances, and failing to implement key schemes during their decade in power.

Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised that governance should ensure social and economic justice for every citizen. “We have come to the Assembly to address the needs of the people and transform the lives of crores of citizens,” he said, highlighting the Congress government’s focus on inclusive development and equitable growth.

The Deputy Chief Minister outlined several welfare measures introduced by the Congress administration. Key initiatives include a breakfast scheme for school students—milk provided three days a week and ragi malt on the remaining days—and a mid-day meal scheme for Intermediate students for the first time. He also highlighted the landmark accident insurance program, offering Rs 1.20 crore coverage to government employees and Rs 5 lakh insurance for 1.15 crore families statewide.

Bhatti Vikramarka criticised BRS for failing to deliver on promises to employees, who supported the Telangana movement, noting that many were placed under house arrest or suppressed. He accused BRS legislators of showing disrespect to democratic processes by tearing budget papers and walking out of the Assembly instead of participating in discussions.

On agriculture, he pointed out that 46% of Telangana’s population depends on farming. While BRS had promised a Rs 1 lakh farm loan waiver, they failed to implement it. In contrast, the Congress government waived Rs 2 lakh in farm loans immediately after assuming office, depositing Rs 20,600 crore directly into farmers’ accounts.

Additional initiatives include a Rs 500 bonus for fine rice farmers and free electricity for 2.9 million agricultural pump sets, costing Rs 14,000 crore.

Bhatti Vikramarka also highlighted women’s empowerment programmes. The government aims to make one crore women millionaires through Rs 1 lakh crore in loans over five years, supported by an annual allocation of Rs 10,000 crore. He accused BRS of neglecting women’s economic and political participation during their tenure.

Bhatti Vikramarka criticised the previous regime’s fiscal mismanagement, noting debt servicing rose from Rs 7 crore in 2014–15 to Rs 66,545 crore by 2024–25. Under Congress, Rs 1,85,090 crore has been repaid against Rs 1,59,165 crore borrowed over two years, effectively clearing accumulated debts.

He accused BRS MLAs of staging walkouts and disrupting proceedings to avoid accountability. Bhatti Vikramarka insisted that the current government is restoring trust in governance, delivering welfare, financial stability, and development while ensuring timely implementation of schemes for the benefit of Telangana’s people.