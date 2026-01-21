Deputy CM praises free diabetes camp in Madira

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday hailed the free medical services for diabetes patients, particularly with specialist doctors travelling from London, as a significant opportunity for the underprivileged. He was speaking after inaugurating the Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju Memorial Free Mega Diabetes Treatment Camp, organised by the UK–India Diabetic Foot Foundation at Dendukuru in Madira, on the occasion of the late actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju’s birth anniversary.

The Deputy CM emphasised that many diabetes patients remain unaware of foot-related complications unless proper medical examinations are conducted. He said such free camps would allow patients to take preventive measures at an early stage, avoiding serious health issues in the future. Appreciating the Krishnam Raju family for their service-oriented initiatives, Bhatti Vikramarka praised Krishnam Raju’s daughter Praseeda for continuing her father’s legacy of social service. Highlighting the contribution of UK-based specialist Dr Venu, who travelled from London to provide free medical care, the Deputy CM noted that accessing similar treatment abroad would involve significant expenses and time. He added that the camp would offer valuable guidance and education to patients in Madira, which has a substantial population from economically weaker sections.