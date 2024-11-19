  • Menu
Desist from spreading lies against survey: Ponguleti to BRS leaders

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy cautioned the BRS leaders from spreading falsehoods against the ongoing comprehensive household survey, which he felt was behaving like a decent Opposition.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, the Minister reiterated the State government’s commitment to ensuring the eligible beneficiaries of government schemes are identified and benefits reach them. He asserted that the household survey was launched to identify the issues being faced by citizens through ground-level study.

