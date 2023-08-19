Despite early showers this season, dry spell continues in RR district

Rangareddy: Despite a heavy splash of monsoon showers last month, the dry spell in Rangareddy district continues in the region with unwavering prevalence of humidity. Of the 27 mandals, the official statistics show, the district recorded excess rainfall in 15, while 11 received normal showers. Only one mandal is shown in the deficit category.

The district cumulatively received 10,928.3 mm rainfall, with 27.1 percent variation, this season as against the annual normal rainfall of 19,595.9 mm. All the 27 mandals together received 2,100.3 mm normal rainfall this month as on August 17.

While Shankarpallymandal tops the list with excess cumulative rainfall of 475.8 mm as on date, as against the annual normal rainfall of 855.6 mm, with a variation of 25.2 percent this season, the Balapurmandal stands alone in the list with a deficit of -41.5 percent showers. Apart from Balapur, three mandals, such as Abdullapur, Shamshabad and Maheshwaram, too received less rainfall of 281.6 mm, 376.2 mm and 352.3 mm respectively with -17.2%, -2.0 % and 2.7 percent variations, but were tagged under normal category.

A total of 15 mandals received excess rainfall so far. They include Shankarpally (475.8 mm), Serilingampally (529.9 mm), Saroornagar (500.4 mm), Yacharam (441.6 mm), Madgul (411.6 mm), Amangal (555.2 mm), Talakondapally (407.3 mm), Keshampet (576.3 mm), Kadthal (387.7 mm), Kandukur (364.4 mm), Shabad (390.4 mm), Kothur (499.3 mm), Nandigama (455.9 mm), Farooqnagar (451.3 mm) and Chowderguda (426.4 mm).

Similarly, 11 mandals, Gandipet (378.6 mm), Rajendranagar (367.9 mm), Hayathnagar (401.3 mm), Abdullapurmet (281.6 mm), Ibrahimpatnam (314.2 mm), Manchal (326.3 mm), Maheshwaram (352.3 mm), Shamshabad (376.2 mm), Moinabad (367.7 mm), Chevella (361.1 mm) and Kondurg (325.0 mm) recorded normal rainfall.

The statistics show the district received almost double the normal rainfall during the last five years. As against theyear- wise normal rainfall of 694.6 mm, the district recorded 489.7 mm in 2018-19. Similarly, 745.8 mm rainfall was received in 2019-20; 1225.2 mm in 2020-21, 953.5 mm in 2021-22 and 1120.3 mm in 2022-23.

However, in 2023-24, the district recorded 404.7 mm rainfall so far as against the year’s normal of 725.8 mm.

In this June the district received 82.6 mm showers followed by 307.7 mm in July and merely 14.5 mm this month, as on August 17, said the official abstract.