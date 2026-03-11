Develop children’s parks in IDH Colony: GHMC boss to officials

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan has directed officials to develop children’s parks in the IDH Double Bedroom Housing Colony to provide a pleasant and recreational environment for children.

He also emphasised the need to maintain cleanliness in the colony. As part of the State government’s “Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika” programme, the Commissioner on Tuesday inspected the IDH Double Bedroom Colony and Ambedkar Nagar Colony in Bansilalpet Division of Sanathnagar Assembly constituency.

District Collector Dasari Harichandana and Housing Managing Director Gautam accompanied him during the visit.The team inspected four housing blocks constructed under the old VAMBAY scheme.

Later, the Commissioner visited an Anganwadi centre and enquired with the teacher about the nutritional food being provided to children. He suggested increasing the enrolment of children at the centre and directed that both the premises and surrounding areas be kept clean by removing unused materials.

During a visit to the Gandhi Pattan Urban Health Centre, the Commissioner instructed the medical officer to ensure segregation of daily biomedical waste. He instructed Secunderabad zonal officials to develop children’s parks in two vacant sites available in the colony.

As part of the programme, District Collector Harichandana, along with the Housing MD, also inspected houses of poor families in Ambedkar Colony in Marredpally and enquired about the issues faced by residents.

She advised residents to maintain cleanliness in the locality and said the government was examining the possibility of constructing Indiramma houses for eligible poor families in the area.

Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner Mangatayaru, Kavadiguda Circle Deputy Commissioner R Pushpalatha, Secunderabad RDO Sairam, tahsildar Pandu Naik and other officials participated in the programme.