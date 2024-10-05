Devi Navaratri: Mahashakti temple in Karimnagar draws a huge number of devotees

Hyderabad: During the Devi Navaratri festival, devotees across the Telugu States gather at prominent temples to seek blessings, with places like Bezawada Kanaka Durga, Warangal Bhadrakali, and Edupayala Vanadurga Bhavani attracting large crowds. This year, the Mahashakti temple in Karimnagar has also gained prominence, drawing thousands of devotees and becoming part of this esteemed list of celebrated pilgrimage sites. Devotees are arriving in an unprecedented manner. On one side is the general public, on the other, the gathering of Bhavani Deeksha followers, and on yet another, the Dandiya activities, turning the Karimnagar Mahashakti temple into a feast for the eyes.

Devotees line up from dawn to night to witness the divine form of the powerful goddess. People are coming not only from other districts but also from neighbouring States, turning the Karimnagar Mahashakti temple into a grand event.

During Navaratri celebrations, more than 50,000 devotees visit the temple every day on average, according to the temple authorities. They have made all necessary arrangements to ensure visitors face no inconvenience. The temple's patron, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in Bhavani Diksha is personally overseeing the arrangements. Bandi Sanjay staying at the temple, ordinary citizens and political leaders are also flocking in large numbers to present their grievances, which he patiently listens to and strives to resolve. He is ensuring that all visitors have the opportunity to have the darshan of the goddess.

Compared to last year, the decorations of Mahashakti Ammavaru have been a highlight this time. Unlike any other temple in Telangana, Mahashakti Ammavaru is adorned specially, with flowers brought from Karnataka. A team led by Karnataka-based priest Shrivatsa is decorating the goddess in a different avatar every day.

Sanjay Kumar said, "As part of the Sri Devi Sharannavaratri celebrations, on the second day, Friday, the goddess appeared to devotees in the form of Sri Gayatri Devi (Brahmacharini). On Thursday, she was adorned as Bala Tripura Sundari with flowers and fruits, and today, she has been beautifully decorated with dry fruits as three goddesses." The decoration is completed early in the morning for the devotees' darshan. Additionally, ten types of special Harathis are being offered. The abhishekams performed to Mahashakti Ammavaru at midnight have become a highlight. The temple and its surroundings are lit up with electric lights, creating a dazzling scene at night. Devotees from the combined Karimnagar district and all over the State are flocking to witness the magnificent Mahashakti temple and perform special poojas to the goddess. The Mahashakti temple is bustling with devotees.

Compared to last year, thousands of devotees have taken up Bhavani Deeksha in an unprecedented manner. Nearly 20,000 devotees have taken up Bhavani Deeksha in the presence of the Mahashakti temple. During Navaratri, temple authorities are providing lunch and evening snacks to all of them. With Bhavani Swamis visiting, the temple has become vibrant. The excitement of women and children at night is particularly notable. From 9 pm until midnight, they are playing Dandiya near the goddess, adding to the festivities. Thousands of people are arriving at the Mahashakti temple to watch the Dandiya performances, which is noteworthy.