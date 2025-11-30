Devi Prasanna meets Bhatti

Kothagudem: Newly appointed Bhadradri Kothagudem District Congress Committee (DCC) President Thota Devi Prasanna called on Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Saturday.

The leaders congratulated Prasanna and advised her to focus on strengthening the Congress organisation across Bhadradri district and to work in coordination with party cadres while respecting their sentiments.

They emphasised the importance of united efforts to ensure the victory of Congress-backed candidates in all local body elections.

Youth Congress District President Chikati Karthik and Sujathanagar Mandal Congress President Chintalapudi Rajashekar were also present during the meeting.