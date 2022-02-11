Devotees can take helicopter ride from Hanamkonda to Medaram from Feb 13

Devotees can chose to travel by helicopter from Hanamkonda to Medaram as the state tourism department is operating the service from University Arts and Science College's ground in Hanamkonda city.



In association with Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd, the state tourism department is organizing helicopter ride for the devotees who want to visit Sammakka-Saralamma jatara in Mulugu district. The helicopter services will start from February 13.



The fare is Rs 19,999 for up and down ride from Hanamkonda to Medaram per head, and Rs 3,700 for aerial view of Medaram per head. For more details, people can contact 9400399999,9880505905 or mail at '[email protected]'.



The bilennial jatara will begin on February 16 at Medaram in SS Tadwai mandal of Mulugu. It draws lakhs of devotees including the tribals and non-tribals from the Telangana and neighbouring states as well. The TSRTC is also operating special buses from Maharashtra . A total of 3845 special buses will be pressed into service to ensure safe transport of devotees to Medaram jatara.



Around 9,000 police personnel will be deployed for the jatara and a special command control room was also set up.