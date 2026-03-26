Devotees endure scorching heat at Bhadrachalam Ram Navami celebrations

Thousands of devotees who had thronged Bhadrachalam to witness the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita during Ram Navami faced severe hardship amid scorching heat and inadequate shelter arrangements.

On Wednesday, pilgrims from across the country, particularly from the two Telugu states, had gathered in large numbers for the annual Sita Rama Kalyanam ceremony. However, intense summer temperatures combined with humid conditions made it extremely challenging for devotees, especially women, children, and the elderly, to endure the long wait. With limited shaded areas and insufficient resting facilities, many devotees had taken refuge under trees along the river embankment, which served as their only escape from the blazing sun. Makeshift shamianas erected in certain locations offered minimal relief, as they became unbearably hot during the daytime.

Several pilgrims who had arrived early to secure a vantage point for the ceremony were seen carrying small gas stoves and preparing food on-site due to the lack of accessible amenities. Families, including those with young children, spent long hours in the open, struggling to cope with the harsh weather conditions.

Observers noted that people across all age groups—from children to the elderly—rested under trees, with some even sleeping on the ground in whatever shade they could find. The situation had been further aggravated by the shortage of affordable accommodation, forcing many devotees to remain outdoors throughout the day and night.

Despite the difficulties, the unwavering faith and devotion of the pilgrims remained evident, as they waited patiently for a glimpse of the sacred ceremony, highlighting the deep spiritual significance of the festival.