Devotees face trouble as repairs at Yadadri pushkarini go on

Yadadri: Devotees visiting Yadadri are facing difficulties in holy dip due to non-availability of the temple Pushkarini.

Devotees who believe good for them of taking a holy bath in the temple pond Laxmi Pushkarini are forced to take bath in Gandi pond.

Officials had announced that Pushkarini repairs would be completed either on September 7 or 8. As part of repairs, R&B officials drained out the Laxmi Pushkarini and assured that devotees could take bath in the Pushkarini within two days but in vain.

Devotees are forced to bathe at different places as the repairs of Pushkarini are not completed even after five days and they are facing a lot of troubles. Devotees are taking bath in Gandi pond, As there is no sufficient water facility in the bathrooms located at Laxmi Pushkarini.

Locals and devotees demanded officials to resume Laxmi Pushkarini immediately respecting the sentiments of the devotees. Devotees are expressing their anger over the apathy of R&B officials regarding Pushkarini repair works.