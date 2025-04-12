Devotional Fervor Marks Grand Hanuman Shobha Yatra in Gadwal

Gadwal: The town of Gadwal was immersed in devotional spirit as Hanuman Jayanti celebrations were held with grandeur and fervor. The streets of Gadwal reverberated with the chants of Lord Hanuman’s name as the town witnessed a magnificent Shobha Yatra (procession) on the occasion.

The Shobha Yatra commenced from the historic Chennakesava Swamy temple and proceeded through the main streets of the town. A highlight of the procession was the participation of prominent Congress leaders, including former Zilla Parishad (ZP) Chairperson and current Congress Party in-charge of Gadwal constituency, Sarithamma, and former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav. They joined the rally along with Congress party members, showcasing a grand procession with a massive and beautifully decorated idol of Lord Hanuman mounted on a specially adorned vehicle.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from the youth, who carried saffron flags featuring Hanuman’s emblem, adding vibrant energy to the celebration. The procession was marked by devotional music, chants, and festive decorations as it passed through the town, drawing the attention of hundreds of devotees and onlookers.

Senior leaders from the Congress party’s town and mandal units, along with former councillors and other party workers, also actively took part in the event, making it a significant socio-religious gathering that not only celebrated Hanuman Jayanti but also showcased local political involvement in cultural festivities.

The celebration stood as a symbol of communal devotion, unity, and reverence for Lord Hanuman, bringing together people across various sections of society in Gadwal.