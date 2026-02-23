Devpt to be taken up on priority basis: Ponguleti

Edulapuram (Khammam): Revenue, Information & Public Relations and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said development works in Edulapuram municipality should be taken up in a phased manner based on priority and stressed that the civic body be developed as a model municipality in the state.

The Minister was speaking at a felicitation programme organised for the newly elected municipal governing body, including the chairperson, vice-chairperson and councillors, at Edulapuram municipality.

Congratulating the newly elected chairperson Anita and vice-chairman Naveen, along with the councillors, Srinivasa Reddy said that the election process had concluded and that politics should end with the elections. “Thereafter, the focus should be on fulfilling promises made to the people and implementing development programmes,” he said. Observing that Edulapuram municipality has vast open spaces and requires several basic infrastructure facilities, the Minister said efforts would be made to transform it into a model municipality in Telangana.

Srinivasa Reddy further said that another meet would be held within 15 days to discuss and finalise development works to be taken up in phases. Referring to field visits conducted in the municipality, he said water stagnation in open plots was causing inconvenience to residents and called for steps to remove encroachments on drainage canals. “The opportunity in public life should be utilised to serve the poor and ensure better civic amenities,” he added.Maddulapalli Market Committee chairman Harinath Babu, Edulapuram municipal chairperson Pokabattini Anita, vice-chairman Tammineni Naveen, Municipal Commissioner Munawar Ali, councillors and officials of various departments were present at the programme.