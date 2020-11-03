Hyderabad: The much-awaited services of the State government's flagship Dharani portal went live across the State on Monday. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar formally launched the services at the Tahsildar's Office, Shamshabad.

Rangareddy District Collector Amoy Kumar explained the process and procedures involved in Dharani registrations. Interestingly, the total number of slots booked for agricultural land registrations reflected the lucky number SIX of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The total number of slots booked for agricultural land registrations through Dharani on the first day were 888 (8x3 = 24; 2+4 =6) , though the total number of 946 members paid money towards registrations.

The Chief Minister is known for his strong belief in numerology and he considers Number 6 as his lucky number. His vehicle, phone etc add to number 6. Even the total number of districts is 33 ( 3+3=6).

Officials said that the new land registration services through the new portal have now become operational in all rural MRO offices.

Huge number of applicants logged on to the portal to book their slots. The officials managed to maintain the portal without crashing. On Day 1, 888 slots were allotted to ease any burden or confusion in the completion of the verification and registration of the lands and also mutations on the same day.

Reports say that the official process for land registration and mutations were completed in many cases. In some instances, technical glitches developed at the time of mutations. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited Tahsildar office at Shamshabad to oversee the registration of agricultural properties and handed over the first registered copies to the individual who made a gift deed on his wife's name.

He announced the registrations of agricultural properties through Dharani started all over the State successfully. Slots can also be booked at MeeSeva centres by paying Rs 200.

The Government is making slot booking available on smartphones, MeeSeva and through challans. Slot booking can also be done through bank payment.

The State Government will take a decision on pending mutations shortly, an official said. "The dharani is the most easy, simple, transparent and corruption-free system," he said.

Four types of registrations - sale deed, gift deed, succession and partition will be done under Dharani. If any problem arises due to fingerprint then registration can be done through iris scanning. Computer generated registration documents will be given to the citizens. The technical issues will be resolved by technical teams within 2 to 3 days.

The chief secretary said that the CM will announce a date on the registrations of Non-agricultural lands. Special tribunals will also be set up for pending applications.