Dharani Madhukar takes oath as Mancherial’s first Mayor

Mancherial: Dharani Madhukar was sworn in as the first Mayor of the newly formed Mancherial Municipal Corporation in Telangana on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the civic history of the town. Challa Ramya assumed charge as the Deputy Mayor following the oath-taking ceremony held at the Municipal Corporation office in Mancherial.

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of election observers K Gangadhar, RDO Srinivas and Municipal Commissioner Anvesh. The oath was administered to the winning corporators, Mayor and Deputy Mayor across 60 divisions. Soon after taking oath, Madhukar sought the blessings of local Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao.

The Congress party secured a decisive mandate in the maiden elections to the Corporation, winning 44 out of 60 divisions. The BRS won 8 seats, BJP secured 5, AIFB won 2 and Jana Sena claimed 1 seat. The Mancherial Municipality had recently been upgraded to a Municipal Corporation, with results declared on February 13, 2026, and the swearing-in ceremony following shortly thereafter. The election campaign was strongly influenced by MLA Premsagar Rao.

In Bellampalli Municipality, Dava Swathi was unanimously elected as Chairperson, while Ragamsetty Satyanarayana was chosen as Vice Chairperson. The election was held in the presence of Bellampalli Sub-Collector and Special Officer Manoj. The Congress party secured the leadership posts after obtaining 21 votes, including support from Independent members, BJP, Congress corporators and ex-officio member MLA Gaddam Vinod.

At Luxettipet Municipality, MLA Premsagar Rao presided over the oath-taking ceremony where Dontha Anjali was elected Chairperson and Mothkuri Rajeshwari as Vice Chairperson. Out of 15 wards, Congress won 11, BRS secured 3 and BJP won 1, giving Congress an absolute majority. Both Anjali and Rajeshwari were recognised as the first women to hold the respective posts in the municipality.

In Chennur Municipality, officials administered the oath to councillors elected from 18 wards. Peddinti Padma took charge as Chairperson and Nayakapu Vinay as Vice Chairperson.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment was witnessed in Kyathanpalli Municipality during the council elections. Of the 22 wards, BRS won 10 seats, Congress 7, CPI 4 and an Independent candidate secured 1. BRS and CPI had contested together in the municipality. Amid allegations by party leaders regarding police deployment and lack of quorum, officials postponed the election process to the following day.