Dharani Portal launched, slot bookings to begin today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday launched Dharani Portal for land and property registrations here at Mudu Chinatalapalli village of Shamirpet mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The slot bookings in the website for the registrations will begin today and all the land and property registrations will start from November 2. The website has been launched with all the details of properties of the citizens and the property details which are not uploaded on the portal will be treated as illegal and will not be allowed for further registrations or mutation.

Dharani portal has been designed in order to reduce loopholes in the registration process. One can register their property, succession and also the partition of agriculture lands and once the registration is done, the owner will be provided with e-pattadar passbook.

The One-in-all portal was supposed to be launched on Dasara but was postponed due to delay in setting up the online network across various mandals in the view of heavy rains.

The portal is also aimed to put an end to encroachments of government lands and other private properties. All the government, endowment and Wakf lands have been locked from registrations.