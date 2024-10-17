Dharna staged in front of Collectorate for release of fee reimbursement

Adilabad: In order to release the pending scholarship and fee reimbursement arrears, A rally was held under the auspices of the Private Degree College Owners Association of the district showing full support to the strike being conducted by private degree college owners demanding release of fee reimbursement.

On Wednesday, the district presidents of the Private Degree Owners Association said that the owners of the degree colleges under the OU and KU universities across the State have called for an indefinite shutdown of the colleges as they are unable to run the colleges.

He said that due to this indefinite bandh, the education of the middle class students is stopped in the middle. “On the one hand, due to the closing of the degree college while the exams are being prepared, all the poor students are staying away from education, so the state government should respond promptly and pay the fee reimbursement of the old arrears and take measures so that the private degree colleges across the state can run smoothly,” they said.