Dharpalli village in Nizamabad District cleans their village as part of Palle Pragathi second phase

Nizamabad: Dharpalli village sarpanch Armoor Balaraju, villagers, students and others had cleaned the streets in the village on Friday, as part of Palle Pragathi second phase.



Sarpanch Balaraju gave a call to all that they should keep the village clean so as to avoid from getting sick. He asked the students to keep their surroundings clean and green as special officers may inspect the village any time.

Students of Little Horse School, members of village women federation, Anganwadi teachers, ward members and others participated in the cleaning drive. Later, the villagers took out a Palle Pragati rally in the village.