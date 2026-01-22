Digital education policy to be rolled out in govt med colleges across state

In a major initiative to upgrade medical education standards, the Health Department has decided to implement a comprehensive digital education policy across all government medical colleges in the state.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Wednesday directed officials to immediately roll out state-of-the-art digital systems across all 35 government institutions, moving away from traditional teaching methods. Speaking at a high-level review meeting at the Aarogyasri Trust office, the Minister emphasised that integrating technology is essential to provide equal, high-quality education to students in both rural and urban areas.

With 4,140 students pursuing MBBS annually in the state, the Minister acknowledged concerns regarding educational quality following the rapid increase in colleges and seats. He stated that the global recognition enjoyed by doctors from Osmania and Gandhi Medical Colleges must be replicated across all institutions. "Whether it is a student at Osmania or a student at the Asifabad Medical College, they must receive the same high-quality education," he asserted.

To achieve this, the Minister directed the installation of smart boards and LED screens in every classroom. The policy includes the implementation of a Learning Management System (LMS), virtual labs, simulation tools, and Virtual Reality (VR) to help students understand complex anatomy and surgical procedures.

Furthermore, Osmania, Gandhi, and Warangal MGM colleges will be developed as 'Centres of Excellence'. These hubs will focus on future technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR), serving as training centres for other colleges. The Minister also suggested using telemedicine to explain clinical case studies to students, given the high patient load in teaching hospitals.

The Director of Medical Education (DME) has been instructed to oversee the procurement of hardware and software, as well as the recruitment of IT administrators. AI tools will also be utilised to monitor student attendance and performance. The Minister concluded that the primary objective is to mould students into professionals capable of excelling anywhere in the world.