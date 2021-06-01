Digital Land Survey in Telangana from July

Hyderabad: Decades-old land disputes on ownership pending before the government and in courts would be resolved soon as the Telangana government is all set to launch its pet project - 'Digital Land Survey' from July in the state.

The high-end technology being used by Australia and other European countries to make 100 per cent tamper-proof land records would be adopted in digital land survey. The government has sanctioned Rs 400 crore recently for the project. The land survey was part of the Dharani portal launched to maintain integrated land records for agriculture and non-agricultural lands and ensure transparency in the registration process. Officials said that every inch of land would be measured and boundaries will be fixed to avoid land-related disputes. In the survey, the government would give latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates and create geo-coordinates. Once the process is over, the land records would be tamper proof. "All the land related disputes between government and private agencies, the Wakf Board and endowment property disputes would be resolved on the basis of digital land survey report ", top Revenue official said that it would take at least one year to complete the survey. The government is holding talks with private agencies which have expertise in the conduct of digital land survey at international level.

A meeting with the representatives of 17 companies was held at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar briefed the companies about the objective of this programme. The challenges in taking up the surveys, methodology, technology to be adopted, time and cost factor, availability of survey equipment's and technical persons, requirement of software, hardware and internet bandwidth were some of the issues which figured in the discussion. The companies have been asked to come up with plan of action which would be discussed at the next meeting to be held by the Chief Minister shortly.

