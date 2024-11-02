‘Digital Life Certificate’ campaign 3.0 launched

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway on Friday launched the Digital Life Certificate Campaign 3.0 across the zone.

According to officials, every year, pensioners have to submit Life certificate in the month of November for continuation of pension. The digital life certificate campaign has been undertaken on a large scale to empower pensioners and ensure a more seamless and convenient process of submitting life certificates. This initiative will benefit all pensioners, especially senior pensioners by affording them the ease of digitally submitting life certificates. The main advantages of Digital Life Certificates include convenience, time-saving and security.

A senior officer said the pensioner/ family pensioner needs to go to Google Play Store and search for “AadhaarFace RD (Early Access) Application” by UIDAI with the latest version (presently 0.7.43) and once the Aadhaar Face RD App is installed, the pensioner / family pensioner needs to download another application called ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ from the Google Play Store with version 3.6.3.