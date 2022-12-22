Digvijay arrives in city on trouble-shooting mission

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress will see hectic political activity on Thursday as the senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh arrived in the city to hold talks with the 'dissent' senior leaders who raised a banner of revolt against TPCC President A Revanth Reddy recently.

Sources said that Digvijay will hold a meeting with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leaders Damodar Raja Narasimha, Uttam Kumar and others who declared boycotting Congress party programmes in the party head office Gandhi Bhavan.

They were opposed to the inclusion of leaders, who joined Congress from TDP, in the recently constituted State and District party committees. The Congress leaders were demanding to accord equal priority to the leaders who have being serving the party since decades in the committees.

Digvijay will also hold a meeting with TPCC Chief to ascertain the party activities and analyse the Congress performance in the State politics.