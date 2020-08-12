Dip in containment zones in Hyderabad, Check the full list here

Hyderabad Containment Zones: With the GHMC registering coronavirus cases less than 500 cases, the number of containment zones in Hyderabad dropped to 65. Earlier, the number of containment zones was 92.

According to the statement released by the government, there are around 65 containment zones at present. Meanwhile, the containment areas in Khairatabad has been increased compared to the list released on July 30.

Check the full list of containment zones here...

Khairatabad zone:

Two weeks ago, there were 14 containment areas in Khairabad zone which have been increased to 21 with the rise in the cases in Karwan circle. Dattatreya Nagar, Bhojagutta, Ahmed Nagar, Vijayanagar colony, Old Mallepally regions were declared as containment areas. 13-3-396/a/4, 13-6-462/14, 9-1-34/15/A/61 of Karwan circle, 13-5-790/A/63, 13-3-476/29 of Bapu Nagar in Langer Houz are in containment areas. While Khairatabad, Chintal Basti, Bapu Nagar, Raja Rajeshwarri Nagar, Balkampeta, SRT colony of Khairatabad circle are announced as containment zones. NBT Nagar, Indira Nagar, BJR Nagar, Vivekananda colony under Jubilee Hills circles came under containment areas.

LB Nagar zone:

At present, six areas under LB Nagar zone were declared as containment that includes, Nagalakshmi Nagar of Mallapur ward no. 5, Ramashankar Nagar of Ramanthapur, Road no. 5 Indraprastha colony in Bandlaguda of Hayat Nagar circle, Lakshmi Nagar in Saroor Nagar circle, Sahithi Nagar, Ashray Apartments in Lingojiguda.

Charminar zone:

Charminar saw a dip in containment areas. While there were 31 containment areas two weeks ago, there are 15. West Prashanti Nagar from Malakpet circle, Danaiah Nagar, Patel Nagar, area behind Kurmaguda gas agency of Santosh Nagar circle were declared as containment. Kumarwadi, Kamakshi Apartments of Chandrayangutta circle, Gollapalli of Ghansi Bazar, Anand Galli, Mughalpura, Shalibanda Amjadaula areas of Charminar circle are in containment areas. Meanwhile, the areas in Rajendranagar circle include Katedan swapna theatre, Janapriya Apartments in Hyderguda.

Secunderabad zone:

There are five containment zones in Secunderabad that include Ramnagar Ramalayam in Musheerabad circle; fish market; Bapu Nagar, Srinivas enclave of Amberpet circle, Srinivas school lane of Bagh Amberpet.

Serilingampally zone:

There is no change in the number of containment zones in Serilingampally. The areas are New Prem Nagar 101-Erragadda division, Venkatagiri 96-Yousufguda division, Vengalrao Nagar D block 99, Old Sultannagar 101-Erragadda division, Sri Krishna Nagar A block 96-Yousufguda, Habib Fatima Nagar 102-Rehmat Nagar.

Kukatpally zone:

At present, there are eight containment zones in Kukatpally which include Dattatreya Nagar colony, Papireddy Nagar, Bhagya Nagar colony in Kukatpally circle, Vinayak Nagar, Raghavendra Nagar colony in Quthbullapur circle, Shapur HMT society, Bhagat Singh road no.1, Alwal Ayappa Nagar of Gajularamaram circle.