Disabled will get their fair share under Congress govt: Chevella MP

Hyderabad: While emphasising that it was the Congress that has recognised different sections of society, Chevella MP and Congress candidate for the constituency G Ranjith Reddy assured that the disabled will get their fair share under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He reassured that all the promises in its manifesto would be implemented.

Addressing the meeting of PCC’s Disability Cell held in Chevella constituency, Ranjith Reddy, who was the chief guest, while explaining the manifesto, said that the Congress will expand Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution to prohibit discrimination on the grounds of ‘disability’ and ‘impairment’. He said that the Congress will recognise the braille script and sign language as languages. “We will establish a National Centre of Research and Excellence for Special Education to ensure that quality education is imparted to children with special needs and children with disabilities. As was done in Chhattisgarh, Congress will provide representation for persons with disabilities in local government bodies. The Congress will strictly enforce the ‘Rights of Persons’ with Disabilities Act, 2016. We will implement a scheme to establish assisted living and care centres for the disabled in public-private partnerships throughout the country,” he added.

The programme was attended by Veeraiah Muttineni, chairman TPCC Disabled Cell, and was presided over by State General Secretary of Cell V Narsimha Chary.