Disciplinary panel warns Rajgopal over his diatribe against CM

Hyderabad: The Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) of the state unit of the Congress party on Sunday asked Munugode legislator Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to mend his ways, with the committee chairman, Mallu Ravi, warning him that action would be initiated if the MLA continues to issue statements critical of the Chief Minister. A day after Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud referred the matter to the DAC, Nagarkurnool MP and committee’s chairman Mallu Ravi deliberated the matter with the panel’s members inGandhi Bhavan.

He said that PCC chief on Saturday had an elaborate discussion with Rajagopal Reddy about his comments in question. He said that they discussed the possible options “before the issue goes out of hand”. Accordingly, it was decided that “the Committee should speak to him at this juncture and ask him not to repeat this”, Mallu Ravi told the media, adding “if this is repeated, action will definitely be taken against Rajagopal Reddy”. He hinted at potential disciplinary action, if the MLA persists in his diatribe.

For the unversed, Rajgopal Reddy had expressed his displeasure with the Congress administration in Telangana, particularly regarding the allocation of funds to his constituency. He had alleged that funds were being diverted to the constituencies of key leaders and that Munugode was being neglected. His comments, made publicly during the Independence Day celebrations, raised eyebrows within the party and were construed as indirect criticism of the Chief Minister.

On Saturday, the TPCC referred the issue over Rajgopal Reddy’s remarks to the party’s disciplinary committee, chaired by senior leader Mallu Ravi. Mahesh Kumar Goud then stated that the committee would examine the context of the MLA’s statements before determining any further action. According to political analysts, Rajgopal Reddy’s open expression of dissatisfaction with the party leadership, resulting in the involvement of the disciplinary committee headed by Mallu Ravi, signifies internal tensions within the Telangana Congress.

Regarding resolution of differences among Warangal’s top leaders, Mallu Ravi said that four party men would be sent to Warangal to analyse the ground situation. Their names will be finalised by the party high command. In the wake of allegations and counter allegations by Warangal’s leaders, the party would be examining the responses from both the warring groups before arriving at a conclusion.