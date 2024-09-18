Live
Three Dead In Delhi Building Collapse Amid Heavy Rain
District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, Expresses Condolences on the Death of Woman Constable in Road Accident
District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao Stresses Effective Implementation of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan
State Government Distributes Mahalakshmi Scheme Gas Cylinder Certificates under Abhaya Hastham
Demand for Immediate Operationalization of 100-Bed Hospital in Alampur Constituency and 30-Bed Hospital in Aija Mandal
Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Criticizes Past Government for Yadadri Power Plant Neglect
Nine persons injured in explosion at a house in Kishanbagh
Design Democracy 2024 - Shaping the Future of Design, Art, and Innovation
HDFC Pension Becomes First Private Sector Pension Fund Manager to Surpass Rs. 1 Lakh Crore in AUM
University of Melbourne launches Global Centre in Delhi
District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao called for the effective implementation of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Drug-Free India Campaign) to combat drug abuse in the district.
Gadwal: District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao called for the effective implementation of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Drug-Free India Campaign) to combat drug abuse in the district.
During a review meeting held on Wednesday at the Collectorate’s conference hall, organized by the Department of Women, Children, Disabled, and Senior Citizens, Narsinga Rao emphasized the need to establish student clubs in schools and colleges to raise awareness about drug abuse. He urged that students addicted to drugs should be identified, treated, and provided counseling through rehabilitation centers, after which they should be reintegrated with their families. He also stressed that this campaign should become a collective social responsibility, involving the participation of the general public.
He further instructed that shops selling pan and gutka must be located at least 100 meters away from schools and colleges.
The meeting was attended by DWO Sudha Rani, DSP Satyanarayana, Health Department Program Officer Dr. Raju, Education Officer Esther Rani, DCPU Narasimha, CDPOs Sujatha, Venkateshwari, Nagarani, NMBA Volunteer Krishnayya, and various NGO representatives.