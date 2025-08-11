District Collector Adarsh Surabhi and District President Vakiti Sridhar congratulated the athletes

Wanaparthy dist: In the 11th Telangana State Level Junior and Senior Athletics Championship held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Hanumakonda on August 3 and 4, 2019, the following athletes from Wanaparthy district won medals:

1. Kesapaga Lavanya, Gold Medal in High Jump

2. Baddu Nayak, Silver Medal in 5000 Meters Race Walk

3. Jangam Sai Satwik, Silver Medal in 60 Meters

4. T. Suchitra, Silver Medal in Standing Broad Jump

5. Shankar Nayak, Bronze Medal in Javelin Throw

6. Suresh Nayak, Silver Medal in Kids Javelin Throw

Sadhin Nanduku, Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, District Athletics Association President Vakiti Sridhar congratulated the winning athletes. He felicitated and presented medals and encouraged the district to win more medals and bring good name to it. District DYSO Sudheer Reddy, Wanaparthy District Athletics Association President Sri Vakiti Sridhar, General Secretary Nandimalla Srikanth, PETs Anjaneyulu and Naveen Parvatal participated in the program.