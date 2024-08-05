District Collector B.M. Santosh Prioritizes Quick Resolution of Applications Received in Prajavani

Gadwal : District Collector B.M. Santosh has instructed relevant officials to give high priority to the applications received through Prajavani and to resolve them promptly.





On Monday, during the Prajavani program held in the IDOC meeting hall, the District Collector participated and received applications from the public. On this occasion, the District Collector stated that a total of 28 applications from various regions across the district, concerning multiple issues, were received. He instructed the officials to thoroughly review and prioritize these applications to ensure the applicants' issues are resolved promptly.



Later the District Collector B.M Santosh unveiled the District Information Book at the Collectorate meeting hall. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector mentioned that the statistical data related to various schemes implemented through different departments in the district has been scientifically and systematically compiled to reflect the annual progress. He noted that this book would be highly beneficial for district officials and research students.

Additional Collector Narsing Rao, RDO Ram Chander, ZP CEO Kanthamma, CPO Lakshman, SC Corporation ED Ramesh Babu, DPO Venkat Reddy, District Animal Husbandry Officer Venkateshwarlu, Handloom and Textiles Department AD Govindayya, District Sports Officer B.S. Anand, and others participated in the evening.

